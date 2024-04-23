New deals have landed in Hoka's spring sale, and popular sizes will sell out fast

Hoka's spring sale is on now, and a heap of new markdowns have just landed, including the hugely popular Hoka Mach 5 and Clifton 8 in a rainbow of colorways. Both models are available in men's and women's versions, but Hoka has warned that the most popular sizes are likely to sell out fast.

We gave the Mach 5 a full five stars when we tested it in 2022, and our reviewer praised its exceptional comfort and responsive feel, both delivered by Hoka's new, lighter midsole foam.

"If you've not tried a pair of Hokas before, we think you'll be pleasantly surprised by just how comfortable and easy-going the Mach 5 is," our reviewer said. "Highly recommended."

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on these Hoka running shoes where you are. You might also be interested in our roundup of the best cheap running shoes, which is packed with options for roads and trails.

Hoka Women's Mach 5: $140 $111.99 at Hoka

Save $28.01 This supremely comfortable road running shoe is going cheap in Hoka's outlet sale, in a huge array of colors. It comes highly recommended if you're looking for a comfortable, versatile shoe that will handle a variety of distances and speeds with aplomb.

Hoka Men's Mach 5: $140 $111.99 at Hoka

Save $28.01 The men's version of the Mach 5 is also included in the sale, with heaps of colors to choose from. Hoka has warned that common sizes are likely to sell out fast, and the most popular shades will fly off the shelves particularly quickly.

Hoka Women's Clifton 8: $140 $111.99 at Hoka

Save $28.01 The Clifton 8 is a bouncy and energetic everyday road running shoe, and it's got a new markdown in Hoka's spring sale. This is the Summer Song / Ice Flow colorway, but there are four other options as well.

Hoka Men's Rincon 3: $125 $99.99 at Hoka

Save $25.01 The Rincon 3 is versatile, lightweight, and going cheap in Hoka's April sale. There's still a good range of sizes available at this special price.

Hoka Men's Carbon X 3: $200 $119.99 at Hoka

Save $80.01 Most carbon shoes feel best for short runs, but the Carbon X 3 is comfortable and soft enough for going long. There's a huge discount in Hoka's spring sale, but only this Billowing Sail / Evening Primrose colorway still has a full range of sizes available.

If you're not in the US, here are today's best deals on these Hoka running shoes where you are: