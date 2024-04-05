Two of Hoka's most popular shoes just got a big price cut in the April sale
The Hoka Bondi 8 and Mach 5 are going cheap
Hoka is holding a spring sale right now, and just added new deals on two of its most popular road running shoes: the Hoka Mach 5 and Hoka Bondi 8. Both are discounted in a range of color, in men's and women's sizes (including wide fittings), though the company warns that the most popular sizes are likely to sell out fast so you'll need to move quickly to grab a pair while they last.
You can find links to the latest markdowns below, or browse the whole sale yourself if you've got something else in mind.
Men's deals
Hoka Men's Mach 5: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=43729&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hoka.com%2Fen%2Fus%2Fmens-race-shoes%2Fmach-5%2F1127893.html%3Fdwvar_1127893_color%3DWFM" data-link-merchant="hoka.com"">
$140 $119.99 at Hoka
Save $20.01 When <a href="https://www.advnture.com/reviews/hoka-mach-5" data-link-merchant="advnture.com"" data-link-merchant="hoka.com"" target="_blank">we tested the Mach 5, we gave it a full five stars out of five thanks to its snug, comfortable fit and exceptional comfort for runs of all distances. A great deal on a super versatile shoe.
Hoka Men's Bondi 8: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=43729&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hoka.com%2Fen%2Fus%2Fmens-everyday-running-shoes%2Fbondi-8%2F1123202.html%3Fdwvar_1123202_color%3DIMON" data-link-merchant="hoka.com"">
$165 $131.99 at Hoka
Save $33.01 The Bondi 8 is bigger and bouncier than ever, and has long held a place in our roundup of the best road running shoes. <a href="https://www.advnture.com/reviews/hoka-bondi-8" data-link-merchant="advnture.com"" data-link-merchant="hoka.com"" target="_blank">Our reviewer praised its "ultra high stack for a bouncy, soft ride on the tarmac".
Women's deals
Hoka Women's Mach 5: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=43729&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hoka.com%2Fen%2Fus%2Fwomens-race-shoes%2Fmach-5%2F1127894.html%3Fdwvar_1127894_color%3DEPSB" data-link-merchant="hoka.com"">
$145 $111.99 at Hoka
Save $20.01 Hoka has also cut the price of the women's Mach 5 in a wide array of colors. It's lighter and more responsive than the Mach 4, and a great all-rounder, particularly at this price.
Hoka Women's Bondi 8: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=43729&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hoka.com%2Fen%2Fus%2Fwomens-everyday-running-shoes%2Fbondi-8%2F1127952.html%3Fdwvar_1127952_color%3DSSCA" data-link-merchant="hoka.com"">
$165 $131.99 at Hoka
Save $33.01 The big, bouncy Bondi 8 has received a generous price cut in Hoka's spring sale, with four fresh colorways to choose from. This version is Summer Song/Country Air.
- The best cheap running shoes: affordable options for roads and trails
Cat is the editor of Advnture, She’s been a journalist for 15 years, and was fitness and wellbeing editor on TechRadar before joining the Advnture team in 2022. She’s a UK Athletics qualified run leader, and in her spare time enjoys nothing more than lacing up her shoes and hitting the roads and trails (the muddier, the better), usually wearing at least two sports watches.
