Iconic South African hiking trails closed after fierce Table Mountain wildfire

Multiple iconic hiking trails on South Africa’s Table Mountain have been closed after a ferocious wildfire. The blaze began in the early hours of Sunday morning and soon spread below the Maclear's Beacon section.

More than 80 firefighters and volunteers from Cape Town's Volunteer Wildfire Service worked throughout Sunday to get control of the fire, which authorities say is now contained. Three helicopters were used in the operation.

"The bulk of the fire, which broke out in Newlands in the early hours of this morning, is contained in accessible areas," a spokesperson for Table Mountain National Park confirmed in a Facebook post.

"Table Mountain National Park continues to actively manage the fire between Newlands and Devil's Peak."

At this stage, ground crews are unable to access water sources for vehicles and hoses, and aerial support has been activated to control the flames.

As of Monday morning (February 24), about 50 firefighters were still reportedly monitoring the fire's progress.

All trails on the Newlands side of the mountain, leading to Hiddingh Ravine, Newlands Ravine, Devil's Peak, and Saddle areas remain closed, although most were not damaged by the fire.

The Upper Contour Path, which takes trekkers 1.8 miles / 2.9km through scenic South African wilderness along the mountain's contour lines has been affected however, with rockfalls reported in the area.

Table Mountain National Park has released a map of all the closed trails.

Table Mountain National Park has released a map of all the closed trails.

Although the fire is ongoing, authorities are urging the public not to panic.

"Please remain calm and follow official updates," Table Mountain National Park's Facebook post continued.

"Please do not call the City's emergency number regarding the fire between Newlands and Devils Peak unless you detect a separate fire emergency."

Authorities are uncertain of the fire's cause, but have confirmed it will be investigated.

For more on wildfire safety, check out our expert guide.