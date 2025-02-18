I've been hiking in this eco-friendly puffer jacket from The North Face for 4 years and I love it – it's nearly $60 off at REI right now

The ThermoBall Eco is light, warm and better for the planet

There are tons of great discounts to be found on hiking gear from The North Face lately, and we've been scouring the web to find you the best deals. Right now, you can pick up the lightweight ThermoBall Eco Insulated Jacket2.0 from The North Face for just $172.73 at REI. That's a generous savings of 24% off the list price for this puffer jacket, which we gave a perfect five stars in our field tests.

I've been wearing this jacket on the trail for the past four years and my boyfriend quickly got his own when he saw how well it performs. Thermoball is an insulation technology that uses small round Primaloft synthetic fiber clusters to mimic down clusters, trapping heat within small air pockets to retain warmth. The result makes for a toasty outer layer on chilly days, and a really effective mid layer for winter conditions thanks in part to the slim, athletic cut, so I end up wearing this jacket in all seasons.

This deals applies to both men's and women's sizing in Black, and we've found it to be both functional and flattering for every body.

Its water repellency does protect against a light drizzle, but more importantly, the synthetic insulation means it keeps me warm even when I get wet. Featuring a slim, athletic cut, this jacket has traded in the bulkiness of lots of pockets and straps and placed all its chips on a sleek, minimalist design with two deep, zipped hand pockets and one interior zipped chest pocket.

