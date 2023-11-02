The Black Friday sale has started at John Lewis, with deep discounts on Garmin watches

John Lewis has launched its Black Friday sale early, with big savings on Garmin watches including the new Fenix 7 Pro and Epix Pro.

I've picked a selection of the best Garmin watch deals below, and if another retailer has matched the price at John Lewis, I've linked that too. Alternatively, you can browse all the Garmin deals on the John Lewis website.

Even if the prices are the same, there are a couple of reasons to pick John Lewis, including free standard delivery, a solid returns policy, and the option of delivery to a handy pick-up point if you're going to be at work during the day.

If you're not in the UK, don't worry, I'm rounding up all the best Black Friday Garmin deals from around the web from now until Cyber Monday, in both the UK and the US.

Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Solar: £829.99 £729.99 at John Lewis

Save £100 This is the biggest and best iteration of the Garmin Fenix 7, with flashlight, new heart rate monitor, and updated sleep tracking tools. It only launched a couple of months ago, so this is a great deal. You can also pick it up for this price at Amazon.

Garmin Epix Pro (42mm): £829.99 £729.99 at John Lewis

Save £100 This is the smallest version of the new Epix Pro, with a stunning AMOLED screen, built-in flashlight, new heart rate monitor, and extra sleep monitoring tools. Amazon has matched this price ahead of Black Friday.

Garmin Index S2: £129.99 £99.99 at John Lewis

Save £30 This smart scale syncs with Garmin Connect so your weight and body composition data is synced automatically alongside stats from your watch. It's currently available for the same price at Currys.