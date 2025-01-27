Legendary ski brand Helly Hansen is giving away free lift tickets – here's how to get yours

Buy a new ski jacket or pants from the Norwegian brand and you can snag a free lift ticket for one of over 50 resorts in North America and Europe

Shopping for new ski gear this winter? If so, you might want to take advantage of the opportunity to get your hands on a free day of skiing while you're at it.

As winter sports go, there's nothing cheap about skiing and that's why Norwegian brand Helly Hansen is giving you a little extra help to get on the slopes. Ski Free with Helly Hansen gifts you a free day of skiing in one of over 50 premiere resorts in Europe and North America when you buy a ski jacket or pair of ski pants from the latest Helly Hansen ski collection.

You can choose from a ton of great resorts including Jay Peak, Mammoth, Sugarloaf, Lake Louise and Snow Valley in North America or Verbier and Chamonix if you want to hit the Alps.

There are loads of options from the iconic brand, from insulated alpine jackets to light backcountry shells depending on how you like to get your turns. Some of the kit we've been testing this season in Chamonix and Verbier is part of the program, including the classic Kvitfjell Race Insulated Ski Jacket (also available in women's sizing), which was developed with and for the Team Telenor Alpine Norway ski teams and the versatile Elevation Infinity 3.0 Jacket in men's and women's which is a technical shell loved by ski patrollers worldwide.

The Elevation Infinity can handle all conditions (Image credit: Craig Paterson, Justbefilms)

If you're looking for leg gear, we love the timeless Women's Powderqueen Bib Pant which keeps you warm and stops snow from getting where you don't want it on a powder day. If you're looking for a classic ski pant, we've worn the bestselling Legendary Insulated Ski Pants (here in women's) in whiteout conditions, deep powder and bluebird days and stayed comfortable.

You can check out the entire collection of eligible garments here then choose your preferred ski resort and use your receipt to secure your lift pass. Once you're kitted out, check out our guide to how to fly with ski gear to start planning your ski trip.

