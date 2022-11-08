Looking for an affordable GPS watch? The Amazfit GTR 4 just got a huge upgrade

If you've been considering picking up a new GPS watch, the Amazfit GTS 4 just got a lot more tempting thanks to a software update that allows you to import and follow your own GPS routes created with navigation apps like Strava, Alltrails, and Komoot.

As Gadgets & Wearables (opens in new tab) reports, the excellent Amazfit T-Rex 2 gained support for custom routes in August, and now the feature is rolling out to more budget-friendly watches as well. The GTS 4 (available from Amazon (opens in new tab)) starts at $199.99, which is far less than many simple fitness trackers, let alone serious sports watches.

The company explains that it's able to keep its prices so low by manufacturing components in-house rather than buying from suppliers.

The new software update is 18.8MB, so will take a while to download, but once it's done you'll be able to transfer routes and then follow them with turn-by-turn directions. Your watch will also be able to provide navigation back to your starting point (similar to Garmin TracBack) and save your current location.

According to Notebookcheck (opens in new tab), the watch will also gain a water ejection function, which will presumably work like it does on Apple Watches (opens in new tab), where you can press and hold the crown to play a series of tones that force water out of the speaker.

It's not currently possible to create GPS routes within Amazfit's mobile app, so you'll need to rely on a third-party tool, but perhaps that will arrive at some point in the future.