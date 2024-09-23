Lost cat found after 900 mile trek from Yellowstone National Park to California

Not Rayne Beau and not Yellowstone (it's Estes Park in Colorado), but you get the idea...

A formerly missing cat has returned home after traveling almost 900 miles / 1448km from Yellowstone National Park to California.

‘Rayne Beau’ had scurried into the dense Yellowstone wilderness in early June, spooked by something on a camping trip with his owners. Despite days of searching, Benny and Susanne Anguiano were unable to track down their adventurous pet, fearing the worst as they returned home.

Yet just two months later, the Anguianos were reunited with Rayne after he was miraculously found in Roseville. Seemingly unaided, the mischievous feline had managed to trek to the California town where he was rescued by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Despite the gargantuan length of his trip, the Anguianos, who are now nursing Rayne back to health from their home in Salinas, California, believe their determined feline made the trip without human help.

“I believe truly that he made that trek mostly on his own," Mrs Aguiano told Associated Press. “His paws were really beat up. He lost 40% of his body weight, had really low protein levels because of inadequate nutrition. So he was not cared for.”

Unable to attempt any more great escapes, Rayne has now been fitted with a GPS global tracker and will presumably be practicing camping in the garden before embarking on any more grand adventures.