Magnificent bull elk rams right into Yellowstone ranger's car

A visitor to Yellowstone National Park has captured the moment a huge bull elk rammed right into a Ranger's car. The incident took place at Mammoth Hot Springs, where the animals often gather to feed on the irrigated lawns.

A video of the incident was shared via Instagram account TouronsOfYellowstone, which usually highlights examples of bad behavior at US National Parks (such as tourists poking moose and chasing bears) but sometimes posts photos and videos this this for informational purposes.

The clip, which you can watch below, was captured during rutting season in the fall, when bulls compete for dominance and the right to mate, and are much more aggressive than usual.

It's not clear whether the Ranger's vehicle was damaged, but elk are powerful animals whose antlers are capable of inflicting serious harm. In October 2020, a man was badly injured by an elk at Estes Park, Colorado, when the animal charged him, lacerating his kidney. As local news site Cowboy State Daily reported at the time, doctors told the injured man that the elk's dirty antlers meant it would have been safer if he'd been stabbed with a knife.

A post shared by TouronsOfYellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone) A photo posted by on

The National Park Service (NPS) warns visitors that they are responsible for their own safety at the park, and that wild animals are unpredictable. Even if they seem calm at first, their temperament can change at the drop of a hat.

"Do not approach or feed any animal," the NPS says. "Bison and elk have injured people. Stay 100 yards (91m) from bears and wolves. Stay 25 yards (23m) from all other animals."

If you're planning to visit a US National Park over the next few weeks, our guide how to enjoy elk rutting season safely will give you some useful tips to help you get the most out of the experience.