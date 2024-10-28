Make a bargain start to your Christmas shopping with this five-star rated winter pullover from Patagonia, now $100 off

Why wait for prices to rise? Snag yourself the stylish Patagonia Men's Pack-in Pullover Hoody for just $98.99 right now at Patagonia. Previously retailing at $199, this lightweight, insulating shell is perfect for chilly winter hikes and runs in the backcountry.

This jacket gets an impressive five stars among Patagonia customers, with one noting that it is "lightweight, flexible and warm, but packs nicely."

Sleek and sustainable, this winter-ready shell is made from 90% recycled polyester and keeps its wearer warm with 60-g stretchy full-range insulation. In addition, its half-zip front and elasticated hood allow for a snug, cozy fit around your head and shoulders.

This deal applies to the men's sizing in both Endless Blue and Pufferfish Gold colorways, though some sizes are starting to sell out, so we recommend acting fast to get the perfect fit.

Patagonia Men's Pack In Pullover Hoody: $199 $98.99 at Patagonia

Save $100 Available in a range of sizes, the men's Pack In Pullover hoody is both water-resistant and breathable, making for a comfortable wear in all conditions and weather. Available for 50% off right now, this sleek shell jacket is suitable for trail running, hiking and camping alike.

Looking for women's Patagonia Pull-overs? See the best deals on the women's Synchilla Snap-T and Wollyester Fleece Pullover's currently available below.

If you're not in the US? Here are today's best offers on the men's Patagonia Pullover's where you are: