New Suunto 9 Peak Pro watch is super light, tough – and low on CO2 emissions

Finnish watchmaker Suunto has launched a new high-end GPS device that's faster, lighter, and tougher than its previous models – and surprisingly low on carbon emissions. The new Suunto 9 Peak Pro (opens in new tab) is made using 100% renewable energy, and Suunto has fully offset the CO2 generated in its production.

The Suunto 9 Peak is also designed to be repairable, which is rare for a sports watch. Of course. keeping the devices that you already own for as long as possible is the greenest option, but many of the best GPS watches are tough to repair, and manufacturers often replace damaged units rather than fixing them, so it's refreshing to see a device built to be fixed.

In addition to the usual everyday step tracking and heart rate monitor features you'd expect, the Suunto 9 Peak Pro also monitors sleep, stress, and calories burned throughout the day. It offers 95 workout tracking modes, including a new snorkeling mode for underwater adventures.

(Image credit: Suunto)

On the inside, it boasts an updated chipset for faster performance and smoother scrolling, and an upgraded battery for improved longevity. Suunto claims that the 9 Peak Pro can run for up to 21 days in regular use, 40 hours in performance mode (with power-hungry features enabled), 70 hours in endurance mode, and 300mhours in touring mode, which should give you plenty of juice for multi-day endurance events and off-grid camping expeditions.

The new watch syncs with the Suunto mobile app, which is now also available for Apple and Android tablets, giving you more screen space to check your stats and create workout plans. It also allows you to create routes, with heatmaps showing popularity of nearby roads and trails, plus 3D overlays.

There's also a new avalanche map layer to help you plan safer alpine adventures, and once you're back, you can share your trip with family and friends as a 3D animation.

The Suunto 9 Peak is available with a stainless steel case for £429, or a titanium case for £549, with a choice of different bands. It will be available to buy from October 25. We'll be putting it to the test, and will bring you a full review very soon.