Boasting rugged good looks from a bygone era, the Nike Cygnal hiking boot finally drops – but can it charm its way onto the trails?

It's so pretty you might not want to wear on the trail

Nike isn't exactly known for its hiking boots. Over the years, there have been motions towards the genre with the Jordan 6 in the 1990s then the ACG Rebound, but basically the brand has mostly stuck to what it's great at: running shoes.

That's why it's been surprising to see so much fanfare around the Nike Cygnal hiking boot, which has finally dropped after months of whispers. Sporting a throwback design to simpler times, when hiking boots were rugged yet handsome, the Cygnal sports a clean and simple brown suede upper (that's identical to last year's ACG Magma) with a black leather tongue and green laces.

In terms of aesthetic, it's not far off iconic boots like the Danner Mountain Pass and like a lot of Nike shoes built for the trails (ahem, Zegama 2s), we anticipate seeing a lot of boots around the city this winter.

But is it tough enough to withstand the trails? Nike has made a good effort in trail shoes and we've enjoyed running in models like the Wildhorse 8s, so while they might not have the hiking cred of brands like Danner and Merrell, they definitely understand traction and protection.

Images of the Cygnal reveal what appears to be rugged outsole with big teeth in a herringbone pattern (Image credit: Nike)

Images of the Cygnal reveal what appears to be rugged outsole with big teeth in a herringbone pattern, though it's notably devoid of the yellow Vibram stamp of approval. It's also treated with DWR to withstand some wet weather.

But where the brand always excels is in comfort, and they've clearly taken a leaf out of running's maximalist book as these boots look to sport a foam midsole (Nike's All Terrain Compound) that's well over an inch thick, so no matter where you wear them, you're likely to find some bounce.

Honestly, these boots might be too pretty to risk wearing on the trails, but if you do, let's hope the deliver on their promise of a city-ready design that's ready for all-terrain use.

The Nike Cygnal is available now in men's sizing only in Baroque Brown for $180 at Nike.com