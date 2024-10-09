It's not too late to save big on the feature-packed Garmin Forerunner 255 Music, currently $100 off for Amazon Prime Day
This watch allows you to listen to music on the move without your phone
It's Amazon Prime Day and right now, you can pick up the feature-packed Garmin Forerunner 255 Music for just $320 at Amazon. That's a healthy saving of 25% off the regular list price for this watch that will allow you to listen to music on the move without your phone.
In our field tests of this watch, we found that the Forerunner 255 represents a big step up from the 245, and is now a fully-fledged triathlon watch. Its new dual-band GPS tracking is particularly impressive, and its battery life is superb as well, though we would have appreciated a version equipped with Garmin's Power Glass to keep the battery topped up with a regular dose of sunlight.
An excellent watch if you want to take your training to the next level, but top-tier watches like the Fenix 7 or Forerunner 955 offer more tools than you're going to need.
This deal applies to both the Whitestone colorway with 46 mm dial. If the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music isn't quite right for you, check out the best Amazon Prime Day Garmin deals, which we'll be keeping updated all week.
If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Garmin Forerunner 255 series where you are.
Garmin Forerunner 255 Music: $399.99 $299.99 at Amazon
Save $100 This edition of the Forerunner 255 has on-board music storage so you can load up your favorite tunes and podcasts to enjoy without your phone through Bluetooth headphones.
The Race Day widget is also a real winner, helping you prepare for event days, and really builds on Garmin's excellent training suggestions.
If you're not in the US, here are today's best deals on the Garmin Forerunner 255 series near you:
- The best cheap GPS watches: our top recommendations tested and rated
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.