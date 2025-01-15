"One of Garmin's most advanced sports watches to date" - the Epix Pro (Gen 2) is more than $200 off now

Hurry, and you can save more than $200 off one of Garmin's latest and greatest smartwatches. Featuring scores of high-tech sports modes and insightful health trackers, the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) is now available for just $688.99, 24% off its list price of $900.

Supported by a reinforced polymer case, titanium rear, and stainless steel bezel, this sturdy sports watch is ready to take on the elements. It's tested to military standards for shock and thermal resistance and works in depths down to 328ft / 100 meters.

The 1.3in scratch-resistant touchscreen AMOLED display provides a bright and colorful picture, visible even in the brightest sunlight.

Alongside its durability and visibility, the Epix Pro boasts a wide range of super useful health trackers. 'Endurance score' combines training data from all your athletic pursuits to reveal how training alters your overall endurance. 'Hill score' measures your running strength on steep ascents and helps you to improve over time.

In our 2024 review, we were particularly impressed with this watch's new and improved ECG heart-rate monitor, which provides useful and up-to-date info on your biometrics and overall health.

