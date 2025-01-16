Outdoor brand Passenger ventures into snowy terrain with limited collection of responsibly made outerwear for skiing and riding

Outdoor brand Passenger is heading up above snow line with its new line of responsibly made gear for skiers and riders.

Snowscape is a limited capsule collection of outerwear built for winter sports from the UK brand that features ski jackets, bibs and ski pants using recycled materials throughout as well as PFC-free DWR.

“In common with many in our wider community, we’re a team full of lifelong snow lovers," says Passenger CEO Jon Lane.

"It’s something our community has been asking us for and it’s a natural step for us as we go further up the mountain and enable more people to find their meaningful escapism in the snow.”

Passenger was conceived in 2012 by founder Rich Sutcliffe and his partner Alexa while exploring the Pacific Northwest by van but is based in the New Forest, a National Park in southern England. Its line includes gear for hiking, camping and wild swimming all made using recycled materials.

Snowscape is a limited capsule collection of outerwear built for winter sports (Image credit: Passenger)

Snowscape features items like the Recycled Jacket, a waterproof shell with a removable powder skirt and lift pass pocket, and lined Recycled Bib Pant with snow boot gaiters and adjustable elastic braces. Both items are available in men's and women's sizing for $244.95 / £199.95 which places them very much on the more affordable end of ski jackets and pants we've tested.

There's also a pullover jacket and regular ski pants in the same price range. All items are designed to be layered over Passenger base and mid layers, such as the Ashland Down Recycled Jacket and Backroads Recycled Polartec Fleece which we've tested in the field and given near-perfect marks.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can explore the entire collection, available now, at passenger-clothing.com/collections/snow