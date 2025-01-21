Patagonia's Nano-Air insulated hoodie has been my go-to jacket for aerobic winter adventures for 10 years – it's $100 off at REI right now

This jacket is light and warm enough to wear in every season, and it's 29% off

REI just dropped a pile of past-season Patagonia goodies onto the clearance rack, but just because they're past season doesn't mean you can't start wearing them straight away. Right now, you can pick up the brilliantly light and warm Patagonia Nano-Air Insulated Hoodie for just $230.73 at REI. That's a great discount of 29% off the regular asking price for this softshell jacket, which I've been wearing for nearly a decade.

This jacket is my go-to for any high-aerobic mountain pursuits when there's cold weather, whether that means snowshoeing, ski touring or hiking. The recycled ripstop polyester is soft, light and breathable when I get sweaty, but also more durable than a down jacket, which is why mine has lasted so long.

It has a little stretch and articulated panels so it's great for high-energy activities where you want to move unrestricted and it's for cold weather climbing too. If it's windy, the stretchy hood keeps my ears warm and stays put.

This deal applies to the men's sizing in the Forge Grey colorway, and while all sizes are currently available, this is a popular model so we suggest you act fast.

Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Patagonia Nano-Air Insulated Hoodie where you are.

Patagonia Nano-Air Insulate Hoodie: $329.99 $230.73 at REI

Save $100 Made to be worn for the entirety of your aerobic, start-stop mountain activities, the Patagonia Nano-Air insulated hoodie ensures you're never slowed down by having to change layers.

Four zipped pockets provide ample storage, and this sleek jacket is really easy to layer over in winter, stuff in your pack in summer and serve as an outer layer in spring and fall.

If you're not in the US, here are today's best offers on the Patagonia Nano-Air Insulate Hoodie near you: