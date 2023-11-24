Quick, new 'stone' collection just dropped in the Yeti Gear Garage

The Yeti Gear Garage is open for business, with a new drop every day. Today's new addition just landed, and it's a good one – a whole collection of Rambler drinkware in two limited edition textured colorways: gray and white stone.

The Gear Garage is your chance to snag Yeti coolers, bottles, mugs and other kit in new shades and old favorites you've not seen for a while. Yesterday's addition was a Yeti branded ice cube tray, but today's gritty addition is a lot more exciting.

Products include the 26oz Rambler water bottle, 24oz Rambler mug with Magslider lid, 30oz Rambler tumbler, and 35oz Rambler straw mug.

If you're thinking about picking up some Yeti gear, don't forget this year's Black Friday deal, which gives you two Yeti Yonder water bottles free when you spend $200 in the online store. The deal started on Thanksgiving, and will continue until stock runs out.

Yeti is offering two free Yonder 750ml water bottles in colors of your choice when you spent $200 in its online store. Each of these bottles is worth $25, so that's a great Black Friday deal. The offer ends when stock runs out.

Looking for something else? I'm rounding up all this year's best Yeti Black Friday deals in the US and the UK, so stick with Advnture to make sure you don't miss out.