Run don't walk! You can save 30% on the comfy yet durable Salomon Thundercross trail runners

Right now, you can get 30% off the men's version of Salomon's Thundercross Trail Runners, which are now just £98 on the Salomon website.

Suitable for all manner of terrain, the Thundercross features 5mm lugs, which dig in to provide grip, while their oversize profile and aggressive mold ensures a stable run, walk or hike regardless of the conditions. Typically durable, this pair holds up after several hundred miles of harsh terrain.

The Energy Foam EVA Midsole and 0.2in / 4mm drop allow for added comfort, creating a cushioned feel and minimising the risk of injury.

Still available in a wide range of sizes, the Thundercross are reduced in the Heather / India Ink / Shocking Orange, Safari / Sulphur Spring / Black, and Plum Kitten / Black / Pink Glo Colorways.