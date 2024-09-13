Run don't walk! You can save 30% on the comfy yet durable Salomon Thundercross trail runners
This drastically reduced pair is perfect for trail runners and hikers alike
Right now, you can get 30% off the men's version of Salomon's Thundercross Trail Runners, which are now just £98 on the Salomon website.
Suitable for all manner of terrain, the Thundercross features 5mm lugs, which dig in to provide grip, while their oversize profile and aggressive mold ensures a stable run, walk or hike regardless of the conditions. Typically durable, this pair holds up after several hundred miles of harsh terrain.
The Energy Foam EVA Midsole and 0.2in / 4mm drop allow for added comfort, creating a cushioned feel and minimising the risk of injury.
Still available in a wide range of sizes, the Thundercross are reduced in the Heather / India Ink / Shocking Orange, Safari / Sulphur Spring / Black, and Plum Kitten / Black / Pink Glo Colorways.
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and wild swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a Staff Writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s weekends are rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, wild swimming or playing cricket.