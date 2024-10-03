No, it's not a typo – the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is $140 off on Amazon right now for its lowest price ever

Right now, you can grab the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 44 mm for just $189.72 at Amazon. That's a staggering 42% off the normal list price for this GPS watch, and the lowest we've ever seen the price tag drop.

The Galaxy Watch 6 44mm is designed for people who want a simple sleek design without sacrificing any tech goodness. It offers all the tracking systems we've come to expect from the best running watches with insights on duration, distance, calories burned and more and tracks over 90 exercises in addition to running to swimming

As well as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and workout modes, it also offers tools to measure body fat composition and connects seamlessly to your smartphone, allowing you to take calls while on the go or in the gym.

This deal applies to the Graphite colorway in 44 mm size, but it's only for a limited time, so don't sleep on this one!

