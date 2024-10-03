No, it's not a typo – the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is $140 off on Amazon right now for its lowest price ever
Grab a great deal on this classic fitness tracker while stock lasts
Right now, you can grab the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 44 mm for just $189.72 at Amazon. That's a staggering 42% off the normal list price for this GPS watch, and the lowest we've ever seen the price tag drop.
The Galaxy Watch 6 44mm is designed for people who want a simple sleek design without sacrificing any tech goodness. It offers all the tracking systems we've come to expect from the best running watches with insights on duration, distance, calories burned and more and tracks over 90 exercises in addition to running to swimming
As well as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and workout modes, it also offers tools to measure body fat composition and connects seamlessly to your smartphone, allowing you to take calls while on the go or in the gym.
This deal applies to the Graphite colorway in 44 mm size, but it's only for a limited time, so don't sleep on this one!
Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this page for today's best deals on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 where you are.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 44 mm: $329.99 $189.72 at Amazon
Save $140 Workout to your full potential with fitness tracking. Get insights on duration, distance, calories burned and more with over 90 training modes and body composition.
Not in the US? Here are today's best deals on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 where you are.
- The best Garmin watches: our top recommendations for all budgets
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.