Save 40% at REI for Cyber Monday – plus an extra 25% off outlet prices for members

REI doesn't do Black Friday, but it has a great Cyber Monday sale, with up to 40% off essential gear and clothing for hiking and camping. You can also save an extra 25% off one Outlet item with coupon code OUTNOV22, which is valid today only.

Here we've rounded up our favorite deals in the REI sale, but you can also browse the full selection using our quick links below. We're rounding up all this year's best Cyber Monday hiking deals. camping deals, and fishing deals with regular updates. so stick with Advnture to make sure you get the lowest prices.

Cyber Monday clothing deals: up to 40% off hiking apparel for men and women (opens in new tab)

REI Co-op branded gear: get up to 40% off REI's own clothing and equipment (opens in new tab)

The North Face clothing and packs: save 25% on clothes, shoes, and accessories (opens in new tab)

Watches and electronics: $100 off watches and tech from Garmin and others (opens in new tab)

Winter jackets: save up to 40% off insulated and waterproof coats and jackets (opens in new tab)

Best REI Black Friday deals

(opens in new tab) Extra 20% off in REI Outlet with code OUTNOV22 (opens in new tab)

During the Cyber Week sale, REI members can get an extra 20% off one item in the REI Outlet by entering the code OUTNOV22 at the checkout.

(opens in new tab) REI Co-op Women's Flash Insulated Hybrid Hoodie: $179 $107.39 at REI (opens in new tab)

Save $71.61 There's 40% of this snug insulated hoodie at REI for Cyber Monday, in five different colors. It's ideal for hiking, with a windproof design, quick-drying stretch side panels for ease of movement, PrimaLoft insulation, and drawcords to keep out drafts.

(opens in new tab) REI Co-op Men's Flash Insulated Hybrid Hoodie: $179 $107.39 at REI (opens in new tab)

Save $71.61 This is the same snug windproof hoodie as above, but for men, with the same generous Cyber Monday discount at REI. It comes in four bold colors and a choice of six sizes from S to XXXL.

(opens in new tab) REI Co-op Flash 22 Pack: $59.95 $35.89 at REI (opens in new tab)

Save $24.06 This deal is exclusively for members, and gives you 40% off this lightweight, frameless daypack. It features a mesh back panel for breathability, with a pad that can be removed and used as a cushion for sitting.

(opens in new tab) REI Co-op Wonderland X Tent: $1,249.00 $624.49 at REI (opens in new tab)

Save $ This members-only deal cuts 50% off this generously sized four-person tent, with a tunnel-style design to withstand stormy conditions and a huge porch that makes a great shelter for games and dining.