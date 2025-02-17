Save money and stay dry in the wilderness with 30% off this waterproof, trail-ready jacket from The North Face

A trustworthy waterproof jacket can be the difference between a good or bad run or hike through the wilderness. Without ample protection from the elements, you can find yourself soaked through, overheating, or battered by strong winds. This tough hardshell jacket from The North Face is designed to avoid all that, keeping you dry and comfy on wet, windy days outdoors.

Right now, The North Face Antora jacket is just $77 on The North Face website, 30% off its list price of $110 in both men's and women's sizes.

The Antora jacket is made from waterproof and windproof recycled nylon ripstop and polyester materials, which protect against blustery, wet weather on the trails.

Its adjustable hood is designed to keep your upper body dry, staying in place with the help of a draw chord and draw locks.

The Antora jacket is reduced in several sleek colorways in women's sizes. Check out the cool Smoked Pearl, or Midnight Mauve jackets.

This deal also applies to men's sizes in the Clay Grey/TNF Black colorway.

The North Face Antora jacket features storm flaps, which cover zips and areas at risk from the rain.

