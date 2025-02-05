Save money and suit up for chilly winter camping trips with 50% off this snug Patagonia jacket

After a cozy winter jacket to warm your winter camping trips? Right now, you can get your hands on the snug women's Downdrift Parka from Patagonia for just $298.83 at REI, a huge 50% off its list price of $399.

We love this toasty Patagonia jacket because it's stuffed with 600-fill-power recycled duck and goose feather down. The insulating interior is matched by a durable and water-repellent nylon exterior, which beads water off its surface.

A toasty removable hood retains warmth in your head and shoulders with adjustable cords, which cinch down and trap heat from your upper body.

In addition to the recycled down inside the jacket, the sustainable Downdrift Parka is made using Fair Trade-certified sewing methods, so you can be sure the workers who made your jacket weren't exploited on the production line.

Available in a wide range of sizes, you can pick up the Patagonia Downdrift Parka in the Smolder Blue, Pine Needle Green, Burnished Red, and Black colorways.

Patagonia women's Downdrift Parka: $399 $198.83 at REI

Save $200 The Downdrift Parka is well suited to cold campsites thanks to its toasty 600-fill-power recycled-down insulation and water-repellent exterior. All down used in this jacket is reclaimed from other down products.

If you're not in the US, here are today's best offers on women's Patagonia jackets where you are.