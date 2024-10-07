Shokz OpenRun Pro are the best bone conduction headphones we've tested, and they're £50 off for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Big Deals Day is in full swing, and right now, you can grab the excellent Shokz OpenRun Pro headphones for just £109 at Amazon. That's a generous savings of 32% off the regular list price for this time, which we hailed as the best bone conduction headphones we've tested.

The Shokz OpenRun Pro sit against your cheekbones and leave your ear canals open during use. That means you can still hear what's happening around you while listening to music or podcasts, and (importantly) pinpoint where it's coming from.

Shokz (formerly known as AfterShokz) is the biggest name in bone conduction headphones, and if you've used one of its headsets before then the look of the OpenRun Pro will be instantly familiar.

They feature two transducer pads that sit just in front of your ears and transmit vibrations to your cochlea while bypassing your eardrum. These are connected by a thin, flexible band that holds them in place with just enough pressure to stop them moving during workouts, without ever feeling uncomfortable.

The cheaper Shokz Open Run headphones are also in the Prime Day sale for just £89.

We'll be keeping you updated on all the best Amazon Prime Day Garmin Deals this week, so keep checking back for the biggest savings on your favorite tech.

If you're not in the UK, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Shokz OpenRun series near you.

Shokz OpenRun Pro headphones: £159.95 £109 at Amazon

Save £50 The OpenRun Pro make several improvements on earlier Shokz designs, including small tweaks like a repositioned charging port that's now easier to use, and larger buttons for skipping between tracks, changing the volume, pausing and restarting audio, and taking calls.

Shokz OpenRun headphones: £129.95 £89 at Amazon

Save £50 The OpenRun Pro make several improvements on earlier Shokz designs, including small tweaks like a repositioned charging port that's now easier to use, and larger buttons for skipping between tracks, changing the volume, pausing and restarting audio, and taking calls.

If you're not in the UK, here are today's best deals on the Shokz OpenRun series series where you are: