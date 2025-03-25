The best Garmin deals in Amazon's 2025 Spring Sale: Save hundreds on high-tech GPS watches

By published

Save money and snag yourself a super-smart Garmin watch for less in Amazon's 2025 Spring Sale

Garmin spring deals hub
Browse great Garmin deals this spring (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:
Recent updates

We'll be updating this page regularly throughout Amazon's Spring Sale 2025, so check back for all the best new Garmin deals as they land.

Amazon's 2025 Spring sale is here, and it's cut hundreds of dollars off some of the best Garmin watches available now. There are loads of savings to be made, but don't waste time scrolling - we've collected all the top offers right here.

Can't find what you're looking for? Scroll to the bottom of this page for a collection of today's best deals on a wide range of Garmin watches. You can also check out our expert guides to the best GPS watches and the best cheap GPS watches.

And if you'd rather browse the sale for yourself, you can check out all the Garmin deals at Amazon right now here.

US deals

Alongside Amazon's spring sale, you can look below for the other retailers offering money off Garmin watches.

Garmin Instinct 2: $299.99$199.99 at AmazonSave $100

Garmin Instinct 2: $299.99 $199.99 at Amazon
Save $100 The Instinct 2 is a rugged, ready-for-action GPS watch that's built for the backcountry. It's water-rated down to 328ft / 100 meters and is both thermal and shock-resistant.

View Deal
Garmin Forerunner 255 Music:$399.99$249.99 at AmazonSave $150

Garmin Forerunner 255 Music: $399.99 $249.99 at Amazon
Save $150 The Forerunner 55 Music is a trail-ready GPS watch with all the smart features of other Garmin watches and Bluetooth connectivity. The Forerunner 255 Music allows you to download and bop along to up to 500 songs while you run.

View Deal
Garmin Forerunner 55: $199.99$149.99 at AmazonSave $50

Garmin Forerunner 55: $199.99 $149.99 at Amazon
Save $50 The Forerunner 55 is a sturdy, reliable, and budget-friendly option for tracking your performance and monitoring your health. The Forerunner 55 features accurate GPS and many of the same features as its high-end counterparts.

View Deal
Garmin Forerunner 265: $449.99$399.99 at AmazonSave $50

Garmin Forerunner 265: $449.99 $399.99 at Amazon
Save $50 This trail-ready Garmin watch features a super-bright AMOLED screen that remains visible in bright sunshine. It's packed with plenty of sports modes and health trackers and provides a detailed report of your sleep each morning.

View Deal

UK deals

Look here for all of today's best deals in the UK. Get yourself a well-rated Garmin watch from retailers like Amazon, Currys, and more.

Garmin Forerunner 55: £179.99£114.40 at AmazonSave £65

Garmin Forerunner 55: £179.99 £114.40 at Amazon
Save £65 The Forerunner 55 is a reliable and budget-friendly option for tracking your performance and monitoring your health. The Forerunner 55 features accurate GPS and many of the same features as its high-end counterparts.

View Deal
Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Solar: £649.99 £499 at AmazonSave £251

Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Solar: £649.99 £499 at Amazon
Save £251 This sturdy Garmin watch features a resilient fiber-reinforced polymer case with a steel bezel to keep it from damage. The battery can last for days on end thanks to the Fenix 7X's solar-charging capabilities.

View Deal
Garmin Vivoactive 5:£259.99 £210.97 at AmazonSave £49

Garmin Vivoactive 5: £259.99 £210.97 at Amazon
Save £49 This premium Garmin smartwatch boasts over 30 different sports modes, so you can train with confidence. It also features a bright and easy-to-use AMOLED touch-screen display and can last up to 11 days in smartwatch mode.

View Deal
Garmin Instinct 2: £219.99£134.99 at AmazonSave £85

Garmin Instinct 2: £219.99 £134.99 at Amazon
Save £85 The Instinct 2 is a rugged, ready-for-action GPS watch that's built for the backcountry. It's water-rated down to 328ft / 100 meters and is both thermal and shock-resistant.

View Deal

More deals

If you're in the market for a new Garmin watch, here are today's best deals on some of their best-selling models, wherever you are.

These prices are updated daily, so you can be sure to snag a bargain.

CATEGORIES
Will Symons
Will Symons
Staff Writer

Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and wild swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a Staff Writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s time is rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, wild swimming or playing cricket.

More about outdoor
A woman holding the Katadyn BeFree AC 1.0 L Water Filter Bottle

This innovative soft bottle uses activated carbon to source clean drinking water in the wild, and might have us ditching our Lifestraw
Keen Newport H2 sandal deals image

These "iconic" Keen hiking sandals are my go-to for casual summer hikes, wild dips and festival fun – they're under $100 at REI right now
Garmin Forerunner 955

"A top tier sports watch" - Save $150 off the Garmin Forerunner 955 GPS watch in Amazon's big spring sale
See more latest
Most Popular
Spring hiking in sunny weather
New season, new adventures: here’s how I update my hiking kit for spring
Man using Leatherman ARC multitool
We asked Leatherman for their top multitool recommendations for hikers, trail runners, climbers and campers – here’s what they said
Nova, the ultra running dog
“It was about the adventure and figuring out what is possible with a human and their dog” – meet Nova, the dog who ran an ultra marathon
Garmin user looks at her watch
Resetting your Garmin watch: How, when and why to reset your favorite Garmin
Tom Hollins climbs in the Wainwrights
"I went through a full range of waterproofs!” Ultra runner Tom Hollins on the kit he used for his record-breaking Wainwrights run
Joe Brown
From the ‘father of rock climbing' to a 20-something star of bouldering: who are Britain’s greatest ever climbers?
Damian Hall with a pile of discarded running shoes
In it for the long run: the elite British runners leading the charge against climate change
Sweaty runner rehydrates from a bottle after a session in a heat chamber
I’ve just discovered I’m a super salty sweater, and it explains everything about my running
A group of women runners on the trail
We climbed a mountain to celebrate International Women’s Day – and got mansplained at the top
Fiona in the mountains of Moidart, Scotland
Spring is in the air: here’s how I update my trail running kit for the new season