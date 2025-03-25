The best Garmin deals in Amazon's 2025 Spring Sale: Save hundreds on high-tech GPS watches
Save money and snag yourself a super-smart Garmin watch for less in Amazon's 2025 Spring Sale
Recent updates
We'll be updating this page regularly throughout Amazon's Spring Sale 2025, so check back for all the best new Garmin deals as they land.
Amazon's 2025 Spring sale is here, and it's cut hundreds of dollars off some of the best Garmin watches available now. There are loads of savings to be made, but don't waste time scrolling - we've collected all the top offers right here.
Can't find what you're looking for? Scroll to the bottom of this page for a collection of today's best deals on a wide range of Garmin watches. You can also check out our expert guides to the best GPS watches and the best cheap GPS watches.
And if you'd rather browse the sale for yourself, you can check out all the Garmin deals at Amazon right now here.
US deals
Alongside Amazon's spring sale, you can look below for the other retailers offering money off Garmin watches.
US links
- Amazon: today's savings on Garmin tech
- Best Buy: up to $100 off Garmin watches
- Dick's Sporting Goods: this week's big Garmin deals
- Garmin: up to hundreds off selected items
- REI: cheap Forerunner and Instinct watches
Garmin Instinct 2: $299.99 $199.99 at Amazon
Save $100 The Instinct 2 is a rugged, ready-for-action GPS watch that's built for the backcountry. It's water-rated down to 328ft / 100 meters and is both thermal and shock-resistant.
Garmin Forerunner 255 Music: $399.99 $249.99 at Amazon
Save $150 The Forerunner 55 Music is a trail-ready GPS watch with all the smart features of other Garmin watches and Bluetooth connectivity. The Forerunner 255 Music allows you to download and bop along to up to 500 songs while you run.
Garmin Forerunner 55: $199.99 $149.99 at Amazon
Save $50 The Forerunner 55 is a sturdy, reliable, and budget-friendly option for tracking your performance and monitoring your health. The Forerunner 55 features accurate GPS and many of the same features as its high-end counterparts.
Garmin Forerunner 265: $449.99 $399.99 at Amazon
Save $50 This trail-ready Garmin watch features a super-bright AMOLED screen that remains visible in bright sunshine. It's packed with plenty of sports modes and health trackers and provides a detailed report of your sleep each morning.
UK deals
Look here for all of today's best deals in the UK. Get yourself a well-rated Garmin watch from retailers like Amazon, Currys, and more.
UK links
- Amazon: Garmin offers updated daily
- Garmin: Deals on the Garmin Lily 2, Vivomove and Vivosmart
- Very: Recent offers on Garmin watches
Garmin Forerunner 55: £179.99 £114.40 at Amazon
Save £65 The Forerunner 55 is a reliable and budget-friendly option for tracking your performance and monitoring your health. The Forerunner 55 features accurate GPS and many of the same features as its high-end counterparts.
Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Solar: £649.99 £499 at Amazon
Save £251 This sturdy Garmin watch features a resilient fiber-reinforced polymer case with a steel bezel to keep it from damage. The battery can last for days on end thanks to the Fenix 7X's solar-charging capabilities.
Garmin Vivoactive 5: £259.99 £210.97 at Amazon
Save £49 This premium Garmin smartwatch boasts over 30 different sports modes, so you can train with confidence. It also features a bright and easy-to-use AMOLED touch-screen display and can last up to 11 days in smartwatch mode.
Garmin Instinct 2: £219.99 £134.99 at Amazon
Save £85 The Instinct 2 is a rugged, ready-for-action GPS watch that's built for the backcountry. It's water-rated down to 328ft / 100 meters and is both thermal and shock-resistant.
More deals
If you're in the market for a new Garmin watch, here are today's best deals on some of their best-selling models, wherever you are.
These prices are updated daily, so you can be sure to snag a bargain.
- The best Garmin watches: the latest models tested and ranked
