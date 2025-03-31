Savings through the roof! You can snag this super-smart Garmin Epix (Gen 2) sports watch at less than half price

With warmer weather right around the corner, now is the perfect time to up your fitness game and hit the trails. The best GPS watches will help you do just that, tracking your movements and fitness to help you boost your performance.

If you're in the market for a high-tech health tracker, check out this super-smart, half-price Garmin. The Epix (Gen 2) sports watch is currently available for just £324.99 at H.Samuel.

Boasting 24/7 health monitoring and a handy smart notifications feature, this Garmin watch seeks to keep you in touch with your fitness at all times. Its 1.3in always-on AMOLED display is crystal clear in bright sunshine and encased in tough fiber-reinforced polymer.

In our guide to the best Garmin watches, we ranked the Epix (Gen 2) as our favorite watch for the gym, but it's got plenty of features that will help you along the trails.

"It offers a huge range of activity tracking options for indoor and outdoor sports, and has all the training tools you'd expect from a premium Garmin watch," said former editor Cat Ellis.

"If you want to explore a new area, the Epix (Gen 2) is one of the best watches for the task, showing roads, trails, and paths in excellent detail."

High-tech mapping on the Garmin Epic (Gen 2) (Image credit: Future)

Garmin Epix (Gen 2): £649.99 £324.99 at H.Samuel

Save £325 This awesome Garmin watch features a super-bright, always-on AMOLED display so you can track your fitness in glaring sunshine. It's encased in sturdy fiber-reinforced polymer and steel designed to survive in harsh outdoor environments.

