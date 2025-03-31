Savings through the roof! You can snag this super-smart Garmin Epix (Gen 2) sports watch at less than half price

By published

This half-price, high-tech Garmin model features plenty of sports modes and 24/7 health tracking, so you can stay on top of your fitness goals at all times

Garmin Epix (Gen 2)
The Garmin Epix (Gen 2) (Image credit: Garmin)

With warmer weather right around the corner, now is the perfect time to up your fitness game and hit the trails. The best GPS watches will help you do just that, tracking your movements and fitness to help you boost your performance.

If you're in the market for a high-tech health tracker, check out this super-smart, half-price Garmin. The Epix (Gen 2) sports watch is currently available for just £324.99 at H.Samuel.

Boasting 24/7 health monitoring and a handy smart notifications feature, this Garmin watch seeks to keep you in touch with your fitness at all times. Its 1.3in always-on AMOLED display is crystal clear in bright sunshine and encased in tough fiber-reinforced polymer.

In our guide to the best Garmin watches, we ranked the Epix (Gen 2) as our favorite watch for the gym, but it's got plenty of features that will help you along the trails.

"It offers a huge range of activity tracking options for indoor and outdoor sports, and has all the training tools you'd expect from a premium Garmin watch," said former editor Cat Ellis.

"If you want to explore a new area, the Epix (Gen 2) is one of the best watches for the task, showing roads, trails, and paths in excellent detail."

Map on a Garmin Epix watch

High-tech mapping on the Garmin Epic (Gen 2) (Image credit: Future)

Check out Amazon's epic Spring Sale for great models at reduced prices. We've rounded up the best deals in our expert guide.

Garmin Epix (Gen 2):£649.99 £324.99 at H.SamuelSave £325

Garmin Epix (Gen 2): £649.99 £324.99 at H.Samuel
Save £325 This awesome Garmin watch features a super-bright, always-on AMOLED display so you can track your fitness in glaring sunshine. It's encased in sturdy fiber-reinforced polymer and steel designed to survive in harsh outdoor environments.

View Deal

Not in the UK? Not to worry!

We've sorted the best daily deals on Garmin Epix (Gen 2) watches where you are.

Will Symons
Will Symons
Staff Writer

Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and wild swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a Staff Writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s time is rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, wild swimming or playing cricket.

More about outdoor
Tom Evans salutes the crowd at the UTMB finish line in Chamonix 2022

"Just such an amazing journey and adventure" – victory dance for Tom Evans as ultra runner pulls off another UTMB win
A trail runner on a ridge in Snowdonia, Eryri with lake in background

Put the spring in your step: as the weather gets warmer, check out these 12 memorable trail running challenges in the UK and Europe

Silva expedition 4 deals image

This iconic Silva compass is the only thing I've bought in Amazon's Big Spring Sale, and you can save 32% on it too, but hurry – the deal ends today
See more latest
Most Popular
Silva expedition 4 deals image
This iconic Silva compass is the only thing I've bought in Amazon's Big Spring Sale, and you can save 32% on it too, but hurry – the deal ends today
Tom Evans salutes the crowd at the UTMB finish line in Chamonix 2022
"Just such an amazing journey and adventure" – victory dance for Tom Evans as ultra runner pulls off another UTMB win
Yosemite
Cook, camp, and learn: registration opens for Yosemite's annual Farm to Crag culinary camping event
Garmin user looks at watch
Garmin lovers can access new AI personalised performance data, but only if they're willing to pay extra
Garmin Instinct 2X Solar
Harness the power of the sun and save more than $160 on the solar-charging Garmin Instinct 2X in Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Salomon Bonatti jacket
"Lighter, more comfortable and more packable than most other waterproof jackets" - we love this Salomon softshell, and it's now $45 off
Alex Honnold
"It’s a beautiful route that I’m surprised doesn’t get climbed more" – Alex Honnold casually chalks off another big wall onsight solo
Open water swimmers in Cornwall
Study finds that open water swimming significantly boosts mental health - here's how to try it for yourself
Shokz OpenSwim Pro
Shokz are the best bone conduction headphones for running, and you can save 20% right now in Amazon's Big Spring Sale
People hiking and using the AllTrails app
UK's trails brace for busiest weekend of the year with the clocks changing – here are AllTrails best hiking tips "to find beauty without busyness"