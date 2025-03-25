"A top tier sports watch" - Save $150 off the Garmin Forerunner 955 GPS watch in Amazon's big spring sale

Disclaimer You can find a round up of some of the other top Garmin deals in Amazon's spring sale 2025 here. We'll be updating it regularly between now and March 31 so that you don't miss out on the best offers.

Amazon's spring sale is here, slashing prices on thousands of products, including some of the best Garmin watches. Alongside loads of great deals, we've found the Garmin Forerunner 955 available for just $349.99 - $150 off its normal list price.

This high-end model is the perfect companion for multi-sport athletes who want to improve their performance, thanks to its wide variety of training modes and insightful health monitors. It's well-suited to long adventures in the wilderness, with up to 15 days of battery life, a fiber-reinforced polymer case, and a rugged corning gorilla glass lens.

In her review for Advnture, former editor Cat Ellis was immensely impressed by this super-smart Garmin, calling it "a top-tier multi-sports watch that's solidly built and packed with the best location-tracking tech and biometric sensors Garmin currently has to offer".

Cat was particularly keen on the Forerunner 955's accurate GPS, which tracked her movements with pinpoint accuracy on the trails.

"It establishes a lock extremely quickly, even in built-up areas where many devices tend to struggle, and my pre-measured 10km route was tracked to within a couple of meters," she said.

The ultra-bright touchscreen AMOLED display also deserves a mention. It remains visible on super-bright sunny days and offers a colorful, vivid picture.

Garmin Forerunner 955: $499.99 $349.99 at Amazon

Save $150 This premium GPS watch is a top-notch option for fitness fanatics. It boasts multiple high-tech sports modes and fitness monitors and accurately tracks your location with its pinpoint GPS. It's encased in fiber-reinforced polymer and features a durable corning gorilla glass lens.

Not in the US? Look below for today's best deals on the Garmin Forerunner 955 where you are: