The Sierra Designs Flex Capacitor 40-60L is "my forever backpack" – and it's 40% off at REI right now

The versatile, comfortable hauler is a backpacker's dream and it's $90 off right now

Black Friday is still weeks away, but there are already some spectacular deals to be found for hikers and backpackers around the web. Right now, you can pick up the fantastically versatile Sierra Designs Flex Capacitor 40-60L Backpack for just $130.73 at REI. That's a massive discount of 40% off the regular asking price for this lightweight backpacking pack which receives a nearly-unheard-of five-star rating from customers.

I traded my old and worn Kelty for this backpack just over two years ago, and got it out for a fall adventure on Scotland's most famous long-distance hiking trail, the West Highland Way. When I returned from that trip, I publicly announced to Advnture readers I'd found my forever pack, and I stand by that statement.

It might not let you travel through time, but the Flex Capacitor can take you across land on any length of journey. Co-designed with intrepid adventurer Andrew Skurka, who's hauled this across North America's most wild spaces, the Y-shaped frame twists from side to side so it moves with you on the trail.

The roomy main compartment can shrink down to 40L for faster and lighter trips thanks to six compression straps, or expand to a spacious 60L. It's extremely comfortable even over long, hard days and has all the right pockets in all the right places, from hip belt pockets big enough for your phone to deep, stretchy side pockets for your water bottle.

This deal applies to the Peat and Birch colorways in all sizes, but we recommend acting fast as it's a popular pack finally at a price many hikers have been waiting for.

Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Sierra Designs Flex Capacitor 40-60L Backpack where you are.

Sierra Designs Flex Capacitor 40-60L Backpack: $219.95 $130.17 at REI

Save $90 Lightweight and equipped with plenty of pockets for easy access to snacks and water, the Sierra Designs Flex Capacitor pack expands from 40 to 60 liters for quick weekend trips that require more gear.

If you're not in the US, here are today's best offers on the Sierra Designs Flex Capacitor 40-60L Backpack near you: