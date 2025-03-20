Snag $60 off this premium Yeti cooler - it's "easy to load and keeps everything cool"

Take your drinks into the wild with this Yeti cooler

Big discounts from outdoor specialist Yeti are few and far between. Known for its high-quality coolers, bags, and drinkware, the American brand prefers to sell their popular gear at full price. But, some days are just different.

Right now, you can get your own Yeti Hopper M15 soft cooler for just $240 on Amazon.

The Hopper M15 is a portable, spacious cooler that holds up to 42 cans at once and can keep your belongings cool on hot summer camping trips in the wilderness. This soft cooler protects your belongings with Yeti's MagShield access, which provides easy opening, leakproof carrying, and closed-cell foam insulation.

The Hopper M15 is well-rated by Yeti customers. Of the 244 reviews on the Yeti website, 297 gave this cooler five stars. Users repeatedly praise its portability and reliable cooling capabilities.

"This is the perfect size for 2 or 3 for a beach day," reads one review.

"Not too heavy and holds all you need. Easy to load and keeps everything cold."

The all-new ultramarine colorway (Image credit: Yeti)

This rare sale applies to 13 different Yeti colorways including the all-new Ultramarine, which launched just last week on the Yeti website.

Yeti Hopper M15 soft cooler: $300 $240 at Amazon

Save $60 This Yeti soft cooler is a sturdy, portable option for wilderness camping trips, and it's currently 20% off. You can use MagShield access to easily open the cooler without anything leaking from inside the cooler.

