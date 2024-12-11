Snap Garmin update aims to fix frequent and random crashes
Available on the Fenix 8, Fenix E, and Enduro 3 models, this latest patch seeks to remedy issues with Garmin's Connect IQ feature
It’s been tricky to keep up with the number of Garmin updates, bug fixes, and improvements over the past few weeks, as the tech specialists tinker with several of their hottest GPS watches.
Garmin lovers were treated to roughly 130 new features last month in a new range-wide software system. However, along with the updates came a number of bugs.
Their latest patch aims to eliminate the frequent and random crashes plaguing Garmin’s Connect IQ feature.
A vital feature for trail runners and hikers alike, Connect IQ allows you to import various outside apps onto your Garmin smartwatch. Through the Connect IQ store, you can download leisure apps like Spotify and Amazon Music, use advanced non-Garmin maps like Kamoot, and alter the visual appearance of your Garmin watch.
Available on the Fenix E, Fenix 8, and Enduro 3 watches, this latest patch can be triggered by enabling automatic updates on your Garmin device.
- The best Garmin watches 2024 make the right choice for the sport you love
- The best GPS watches 2024 feature-packed time pieces to keep you on course
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and wild swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a Staff Writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s time is rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, wild swimming or playing cricket.