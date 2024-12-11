Snap Garmin update aims to fix frequent and random crashes

It’s been tricky to keep up with the number of Garmin updates, bug fixes, and improvements over the past few weeks, as the tech specialists tinker with several of their hottest GPS watches.

Garmin lovers were treated to roughly 130 new features last month in a new range-wide software system. However, along with the updates came a number of bugs.

Their latest patch aims to eliminate the frequent and random crashes plaguing Garmin’s Connect IQ feature.

A vital feature for trail runners and hikers alike, Connect IQ allows you to import various outside apps onto your Garmin smartwatch. Through the Connect IQ store, you can download leisure apps like Spotify and Amazon Music, use advanced non-Garmin maps like Kamoot, and alter the visual appearance of your Garmin watch.

Available on the Fenix E, Fenix 8, and Enduro 3 watches, this latest patch can be triggered by enabling automatic updates on your Garmin device.

