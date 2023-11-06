Hoka shoes are going cheap in the Black Friday sale at Sportsshoes.com

Black Friday has come early at Sportsshoes.com, and there are huge savings on Hoka running and hiking shoes if you move fast. Hoka footwear rarely goes on sale and we've been waiting for the first Black Friday deals to land. This is your chance to pounce early and get a great deal before your size sells out.

Today's hottest deal gives you £120 off the Hoka TenNine Hike Gore-Tex Walking Boots, which come in four colours and have earned a place in our list of the best hiking boots thanks to their maximalist cushioning, which takes some of the shock out of long adventures.

We've rounded up our pick of the best offers below, or you can browse the full Black Friday sale yourself. Can't see what you're looking for? We're rounding up all this year's best Hoka Black Friday deals this month, so stick with Advnture to make sure you don't miss out.

Hoka TenNine Hike Gore-Tex Walking Boots: £219.99 £99.99 at Sportsshoes.com

Save £120 Hoka's super cushioned hiking boots are going super cheap for Black Friday. This deal applies to all four colourways, but some sizes have already sold out so you'll need to act fast to grab a pair.

Hoka Carbon X3 Running Shoes: £169.99 £99.99 at Sportsshoes.com

Save £70 I love a shoe with a carbon fiber plate, and the Hoka Carbon X3 pairs it with an aggressive meta-rocker design so you can't help but run faster. It's a lot of fun, and £99.99 is a great price.

Hoka Stinson ATR 6 Trail Running Shoes: £144.99 £69.99 at Sportsshoes.com

Save £75 An enormous saving off Hoka's maximalist trail runners, with a rocker shape for propulsion and multi-directional lugs for traction. The extra cushioning means we also enjoy them for mixed-terrain routes that involve some running on roads.