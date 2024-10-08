Effortless hydration is yours with Stanley's beefiest IceFlow bottle, and it's 25% off for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is underway, and right now you can pick up the beefy Stanley IceFlow Bottle with Cap and Carry+ Lid 50oz for just $41.25 at Amazon. That's a healthy saving of 25% off the list price for this eco friendly water bottle that keeps drinks cold for 15 hours.

With the IceFlow, Stanley combines a sleek design with featherweight technology for on-the-go transport, while the rotating Cap and Carry Lid means drinking your ice-cold water takes just a few light twists. It's designed for easy hydration whether you're hiking or at the office.



The IceFlow has a soft grip for carrying comfort and is made from 90% recycled stainless steel. This deal applies to the Fog Glimmer, Lavender, Lapis, New Alpine, Black Glimmer, Pool, Cream Glimmer and Lapis Glimmer colorways only.

If the 50oz sounds a little too unwieldy for the types of adventures you like to take, you can also grab 25% off the 36oz version, for a sale price of just $33.75.

We'll be keeping you updated on all the best Amazon Prime Day camping deals, so keep checking back for great discounts on all your favorite gear.

Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this page for today's best deals on the Stanley IceFlow Bottle where you are.

Stanley IceFlow Bottle with Cap and Carry+ Lid 50 oz: $55 $41.25 at Amazon

Save $14 Stanley combines the best of the best – the sleek IceFlow™ AeroLight™ Bottle with featherweight technology for on-the-go transport, now with a Cap and Carry Lid designed for easy hydration.

Stanley IceFlow Bottle with Cap and Carry+ Lid 36oz: $45 $33.75 at Amazon

Save $11 Stanley combines the best of the best – the sleek IceFlow™ AeroLight™ Bottle with featherweight technology for on-the-go transport, now with a Cap and Carry Lid designed for easy hydration.

Not in the US? Here are today's best deals on Stanley IceFlow Bottle near you.