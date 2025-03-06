Stay dry and save over $50 with this epic deal on the sleek and waterproof Mammut Alto Light Jacket

Whether you're hiking in strong winds, torrential rain, or a combination of the two, this sleek Mammut rain jacket aims to keep you dry and comfortable.

Right now, you can get your hands on the Mammut Alto Light HS hooded jacket for just $164.73 at REI, a sizable 24% off its list price of $219.

This protective rain jacket was designed with the elements in mind. It's made from 100% polyester and 'Mammut DRY' 2.5-layer laminate. It's further waterproofed by a PFC-free durable water repellent (DWR) treatment.

Alongside keeping you warm and dry on the trails, the Alto Light HS jacket boasts several ventilated sections that can be unzipped to increase airflow in the wilderness.

This jacket has also been sustainably sourced. It contains recycled materials and meets the bluesign criteria for sustainable fashion.

The Mammut Alto Light HS hooded jacket is available in men's sizes S to XXL in the rugged Savannah colorway and XXL in Brick. It's also been discontinued, so get yours while you can.

Mammut Alto Light HS hooded jacket: $219 $164.73 at REI

