Super shoes, Garmin Forerunners and recovery days are in, long runs are out – 5 takeaways from Strava's 2024 Year In Sport report

Strava's Year In Sport report is out and the findings offer some surprises

Beefy running shoes, Garmin Forerunners and taking more time for recovery are in, while long runs are out. Those are just some of the findings from the Strava Year In Sport report released today.

The fitness app combined data from billions of activities logged by its 135 million users with insights generated from a randomized global survey of more than 5,000 active people both on and off the platform to come up with this year's findings – some surprising and others more predictable.

1. Rest and recovery reign

Among the most refreshing finds was a clear rise in both shorter workouts and rest days. Over one-fifth of all workouts logged were under 20 minutes, indicating a preference for exercise snacking that can be more sustainable for a busy lifestyle.

Runners who were training for a marathon this year added more rest and active recovery days into their schedule; in the 16 weeks before the race, 51% of days were rest days.

And if you're wondering whether all that focus on rest made a dent in our progress, it seems to have had the opposite effect. In 2024, 72% of run goals were met, while there was a 9% increase in the number of marathons and ultramarathons logged this year.

There was a 9% increase in the number of marathons and ultramarathons logged this year (Image credit: Getty Images)

2. Running with friends has benefits

Running with others saw a huge spike, with a 59% increase in running club participation globally.

Runners prioritized stopping for coffee or a chat mid-workout and it works; people noted a 40% rise in workout duration when they exercised with others.

“This year showed that people are taking control of their active lives and moving in a way that works for them. The rise of a more relaxed workout routine that’s rooted in social connection proves that working out is no longer about burning out”, says Zipporah Allen, Chief Business Officer at Strava.

Not so surprising was the preference for super shoes among runners. Where 10 years ago, barefoot shoes were all the rage, this year saw a 14% increase in carbon plate shoes like the Saucony Endorphin Edge compared to last year across all distances.

Carbon plates are thought to help the foam midsole compress and expand faster, allowing more reactivity and energy return to you as the runner and they've become a firm favorite with elite runners like Courtney Dauwalter who loves her Salomon S/Lab Genesis and Jim Walmsley with his Hoka Tecton X 3s.

Also unsurprising on the footwear front was the rise in Gen Z favoring crew-cut trail running socks while the older crowd still likes to conceal the deep shame of wearing socks in public with no-show styles.

Carbon plates are thought to help the foam midsole compress and expand faster (Image credit: Hoka)

4. Age is but a number

Speaking of generational gaps, Boomers and Gen X (that's runners aged 44 and older) led the way on the trails this year, outpacing Millennials and Gen Z in mileage.

“We love seeing the data that shows how women are thriving, younger generations are seeking connection through workouts, and older generations are still breaking records," says Allen.

Meanwhile, females were 20% more likely than males to snag a crown on Strava in 2024.

5. Forerunner is the frontrunner

Finally, it's not news that runners love a Garmin watch to track their stats and navigate on the trail, but we can officially say that the Garmin Forerunner series is the most popular model, at least for longer distances.

The Forerunner series is runner-centric and more affordable than some other Garmin styles but packs all the best training tools into a neat package. If your preferred run is a 5k, you're probably running with an Apple Watch.

"At Strava, every effort counts and this year’s report highlights the incredible breadth and depth of achievements in our global community," says Allen.