The lightning-quick Coros Pace Pro is finally here and it's brighter than ever

After months of dropping hints, the Coros Pace Pro has finally landed and is ready to help you kick your training into high gear. The Pace Pro brings the same winning formula of long battery life, user-friendly interface and robust software found in previous models like Pace 3 to an all-new, AMOLED version that promises to be lightning-quick on your wrist.

"Coros Pace Pro represents more than the next evolution in our product line; it reflects our dedication to empowering athletes with the tools they need to train better," says Lewis Wu, Coros Co-Founder.

Those tools include a fastest-in-class processor that boasts over twice the processor performance and triple the zoom speed of its predecessors so your watch can respond to your latest activity without delay.

While the display on the Pace 3 can be a little hard to read under certain conditions, the Pace Pro also features a 1.3" Always-On AMOLED display with exceptional 1500-nit brightness, ensuring crystal clear readability when you're hitting the trail before dawn, after dark, and everything in between.

"PACE Pro embodies not just our commitment to constant innovation and continuous software updates, but also to our users, who inspire us every day," says Wu.

The Pace Pro also features a 1.3" Always-On AMOLED display (Image credit: Coros)

Like its predecessors, the Pace Pro is designed to boast an enviable battery life with up to 38 hours in GPS mode or 20 days in standard mode.

If you're out on backcountry trails, an enhanced satellite chipset utilizing All-Systems and Dual-Frequency modes claims to provide superior tracking for the most accurate readings.

Weighing just 37 grams with the nylon band, Coros also says that the Pace Pro is the lightest AMOLED sports watch on the market. For that featherlight weight, you still get all the tools you need to improve your Base Fitness, including your training status, custom workouts, detailed activity summaries, sleep analysis, recovery times and more.

The Coros Pace Pro is available now in Black (Grey and Blue ship mid-November) for $349 / £349 at Coros.com.