The iconic North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Vest ticks all our boxes, and it's $70 off at REI – order now if you want it by Christmas

Retro looks meet great performance in The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Vest, and it's 30% off right now in time for holiday shopping

From brisk coffee walks to winter hikes, frosty weather calls for a cozy vest that protects your vitals and lets sweat escape. Right now, you can pick up the retro-vibed North Face Men's 1996 Retro Nuptse Vest for just $159.73 at REI. That's a massive savings of $70 off this cozy gilet that we gave near-perfect marks for its performance in the cold.

This high-performing and effortlessly classy hiking vest turns out to be a timeless piece of gears when you get it outdoors, thanks to 700 fill power goose down that keeps you warm when it's chilly but still compresses. In fact, you can stuff this vest into its own pocket for travel or a makeshift pillow for winter camping.

A water-resistant ripstop shell can handle a light drizzle while hand-warming pockets help you keep your digits warm as you walk and a cozy hood keeps a winter wind out of your ears.

This deal applies to men's sizing in the classic Coal Brown/Tnf Black colorway, but we suggest you act fast if you want it in time for Christmas.

Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Vest where you are.

The North Face Men's 1996 Retro Nuptse Vest: $230 $159.73 at REI

Save $70 Built for mountain towns and city life, The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse men's vest has oversize down baffles for warmth and water-repellent ripstop fabric to keep you feeling dry, stylish and cozy.

This throwback vest has some crucial modern updates, including a PFC-free DWR and recycled nylon to give it a planet-friendlier edge, too.

Not in the US? Here are today's best deals on the North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Vest where you are: