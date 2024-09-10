Going cold weather camping? You can save nearly $100 on this highly-rated 20F sleeping bag from The North Face right now
The Trail Lite Down 20 Sleeping Bag has been discontinued, so this is your last chance to get your hands on one at an outrageously low price
Colder weather is on the way and right now, you can get your hands on The North Face Trail Lite Down 20 Sleeping Bag for just $137.73 at REI.
That's a whopping savings of 40% off the list price on this cozy mummy-style sleeping bag, which is billed as lightweight and packable yet surprisingly warm.
With 600-fill-power recycled down, this sleeping bag is warm enough for outdoor sleeping through the colder seasons and delivers a high level of compressibility for all-season backpackers.
A fully insulated hood with an insulated cinch collar seals out chilly drafts and helps keep your head warm while you snooze, and the addition of synthetic fill around your toes limits compression where you need extra warmth.
This deal applies to both the regular and extra-long sizing in the Blue Coral/Reef Waters colorway but if you're interested, you should act now as this model has been discontinued.
If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on some of our favorite 20-degree sleeping bags near you.
Save $93 Lightweight and packable yet surprisingly warm, The North Face Trail Lite Down 20 sleeping bag is a mummy-style bag that's perfect for overnights in the backcountry or cozy car camping adventures.
