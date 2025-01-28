The top-rated Mammut Ducan 24 daypack "is the ideal no-compromise pack" and it's 25% off at REI right now
For hikers who want to go fast and light in comfort, the Mammut Ducan 24 has the best-engineered shoulder straps in the business
Moving fast and light on a hike means a great backpack that can handle your gear and doesn't hold you back. Right now, you can scoop up the top-rated Mammut Ducan 24 daypack for just $119.73 at REI. That's a healthy saving of 25% off this hiking backpack, which we called the ideal no-compromise pack in our field tests.
Advnture contributing writer James Dziezynski reviewed this pack all the way back in 2021 and was thoroughly impressed with its weight, stability on rough trails and comfortable fit.
"The Mammut Ducan 24 daypack wins high marks for its shoulder strap system. It uses an elastic, padded material that merges comfortably with the chest strap – something many other daypacks seem to incorporate as an afterthought," says James.
In addition to a moderate capacity in its main compartment, this pack has loads of useful details such as an integrated rain cover to protect your kit on wet days and a stretchy pocket on the shoulder strap that's actually big enough to hold your phone.
REI customers give this pack a perfect five stars. This pack comes in one size and this deal applies to all colorways.
Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Mammut Ducan 24 daypack where you are.
Mammut Ducan 24 daypack: $159.95 $119.73 at REI
Save $40 A lightweight hiking backpack with practical features, the Mammut Ducan 24 pack features side pockets positioned to allow easy access and an air suspension system that ensures good ventilation.
Even if you're jogging, the pack stayed nicely cinched against your back and the venting system performs as advertised. A lack of outer pockets is a slight grumble and because it uses a thinner Polyamide/Polyester blend to save weight, the skin of the Ducan isn't quite as tough as thicker denier nylon packs, but the saved weight is worth it.
If you're not in the US, here are today's best deals on the Mammut Ducan 24 daypack where you are:
Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.