The Yeti Roadie 24 compact hard cooler is "the perfect size" for outdoor fun and it's $50 off for Black Friday
Save 20% on Yeti's most compact hard cooler this Black Friday
Black Friday is nearly here, and even Yeti can't help but get in on the action. In addition to offering 20% off their entire "King Crab" colorway, the Austin brand has some good deals on coolers and drinkware this year.
Right now, you can snag a Yeti Roadie 24 cooler for $200 at Yeti. That's a healthy saving of $50 off the regular price for this highly rated cooler that customers say is the perfect size.
The Roadie 24 is tall enough to chill most bottles of wine and insulated enough to keep the essentials fresh while you take the scenic route. It fits 33 cans of beer or 26 lbs of ice so it's great for an outdoor party or a weekend away camping. This deal applies to all colorways.
Looking for something else? We're hand-picking all this year's best Black Friday Yeti deals, so check out our full guide to see what else is on offer.
Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on Yeti Roadie coolers.
Yeti Roadie 24 Cooler: $250 $200 at Yeti
Save $50 Don’t let the size fool you, this picnic cooler is made with RockSolid™ Strength – meaning it is armored to the core and virtually indestructible. So goods stay fresh and safe at the beach or park.
Amazon price check: $200
Yeti is the gold standard when it comes to coolers thanks to their famous built quality (bear-proof when fitted with appropriate locks) and exceptional insulation. The Roadie 24 is tall enough to hold wine bottles and keeps your essentials fresh.
If you're not in the US, here are today's best deals on Yeti Roadie coolers:
Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.