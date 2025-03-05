These 5-star rated Oakley goggles have "superior ventilation" and great contrast – save more than $60 on them at REI now
There's still plenty of the skiing season left and great savings to be made
Spring skiing means bright sunny days on the deck and some great markdowns on the best gear. Right now, you can pick up the awesome Oakley Flight Deck L Snow Goggles for just $161.93 at REI. That's a healthy 25% off the regular list price for these goggles, which skiers say have "superior ventilation" to avoid getting steamy.
The frameless design of these goggles is inspired by the helmet visors of fighter pilots, which lends excellent visibility and makes them suitable for large-size faces. The Styles with Prizm lens technology enhances color and contrast so you can see more detail on low light days, and the lenses are easy to switch out if you're dealing with variable conditions.
With the days getting longer, you might be skiing all day and the triple-layer face foam with moisture-wicking polar fleece lining makes sure you can do that in comfort.
This deal applies to the Black Stars frame color with Iridium lenses.
Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on Oakley goggles where you are.
Oakley Flight Deck L Snow Goggles: $216 $161.937 at REI
Save $64 Maximize your field of view with the rimless, toric frames of the Oakley Flight Deck L snow goggles, inspired by the helmet visors of fighter pilots and designed to fit large-size faces.
The lenses are coated with anti-fog so you don't have to keep wiping your goggles on the lift and if you're a glasses-wearer, discreet frame notches at the temples make them compatible with most prescription eyewear. These goggles come with a soft case for storage and a micro bag for cleaning and carting them around safely.
If you're not in the US, here are today's best deals on today's best deals on Oakley goggles where you are:
