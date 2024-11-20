This "essential" MSR backpacking stove boils water in minutes and makes the perfect camping gift – it's 35% off for Black Friday

This tiny stove adds value but not weight to your backpacking kit, and it's going cheap ahead of Black Friday

Black Friday is simply a great time to make some amazing savings on camping gear and right now, you can pick up the highly-rated MSR Pocket Rocket 2 camping stove for just $37.39. That's a generous savings of nearly 35% off this compact camping stove that campers give an average rating of 4.6 stars.

For this second edition of the Pocket Rocket stove, MSR made this stove lighter and smaller than its predecessor, but also ensured that it fits a wider range of pots.

After a long day on the trail, just screw it into a canister of isobutane-propane fuel, twist, light and you'll have boiling water in three minutes and 30 seconds. Then you can warm up with a much-needed cup of tea or fuel up with your favorite backpacking meal.

When you want to pack it away, the stove weighs just 2.6 ounces and is small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, or slide into any compartment of your backpack.

"Was surprised at how light it is, and how elegantly it folds into itself," writes one happy customer, while another describes it as an "essential" piece of kit.

This deal lasts through November 25, but there will be plenty of other great discounts in the coming weeks. We'll be keeping you updated on the best Black Friday camping deals for savings on stoves, tents, sleeping bags and more.

A fully adjustable flame lets you cook gourmet meals from a rolling boil to a slow simmer and the control valve turns easily, even when you're wearing gloves.

