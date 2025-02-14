This "gorgeous" puffer jacket from The North Face gets near-perfect marks for lightweight warmth – it's a rare 29% off at REI right now
The Terra Peak blocks the wind, traps warmth, and is down to just $155
A heap of great gear from brands we love has just dropped into REI's President's Day sale and there are some top savings to be made. Right now, you can pick up the lightweight Terra Peak Insulated Jacket from The North Face for just $154.93 at REI. That's a generous savings of 29% off the list price for this puffer jacket, which customers give a near-perfect 4.9-star rating.
This jacket might be impressively light and packable, but it's a high performer on a peak thanks to the recycled ThermoBall Eco insulation that we've loved in other TNF jackets like the ThermoBall Eco and ThermoBall 50/50.
This deal applies to both men's and women's sizing in multiple colorways, but we noticed some color/size combinations are almost completely sold out, so don't delay.
Not in the US? scroll down to the bottom of this page for today's best deals on The North Face puffer jackets where you are.
The North Face Terra Peak Insulated Jacket: $220 $154.93 at REI
Save $65 Lightweight yet durable, the men's Terra Peak insulated jacket from The North Face is warm, wind-blocking and engineered for mobility for those who refuse to let the weather slow them down.
This deal also applies to women's sizing.
This synthetic insulation traps warmth in winter conditions and sports a wind-blocking Pertex Quantum woven ripstop fabric shell to help protect you. The shell is also abrasion-resistant, making it great for days at the crag where you're coming up against ropes and rough rock.
If you're not in the US, here are today's best deals on The North Face puffer jackets where you are:
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.
Climbers attempting to summit America's tallest mountain in potential peril over threatened mountain rescue cuts
Satisfy's first-ever trail running shoe is inspired by remote control cars for "precision grip on every surface"