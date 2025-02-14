This "gorgeous" puffer jacket from The North Face gets near-perfect marks for lightweight warmth – it's a rare 29% off at REI right now

The Terra Peak blocks the wind and is down to just $155

A heap of great gear from brands we love has just dropped into REI's President's Day sale and there are some top savings to be made. Right now, you can pick up the lightweight Terra Peak Insulated Jacket from The North Face for just $154.93 at REI. That's a generous savings of 29% off the list price for this puffer jacket, which customers give a near-perfect 4.9-star rating.

This jacket might be impressively light and packable, but it's a high performer on a peak thanks to the recycled ThermoBall Eco insulation that we've loved in other TNF jackets like the ThermoBall Eco and ThermoBall 50/50.

This deal applies to both men's and women's sizing in multiple colorways, but we noticed some color/size combinations are almost completely sold out, so don't delay.

The North Face Terra Peak Insulated Jacket: $220 $154.93 at REI

Save $65 Lightweight yet durable, the men's Terra Peak insulated jacket from The North Face is warm, wind-blocking and engineered for mobility for those who refuse to let the weather slow them down. This deal also applies to women's sizing.

This synthetic insulation traps warmth in winter conditions and sports a wind-blocking Pertex Quantum woven ripstop fabric shell to help protect you. The shell is also abrasion-resistant, making it great for days at the crag where you're coming up against ropes and rough rock.

