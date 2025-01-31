This Helly Hansen softshell is "worth every penny" at regular price – but you can get it for a giant 50% off right now

Skiers and winter hikers love the lightweight warmth and comfort of this jacket

High-energy winter pursuits require a good softshell jacket that's warm and breathable. Right now, you can grab the lightweight Helly Hansen Lifaloft Air Insulator Jacket for just $149.73 at REI. Even at the regular retail price of $300, one customer says it's "absolutely worth every penny," but that's a massive 50% off this jacket, which Helly Hansen customers give a near-perfect 4.9 stars for its performance in cold weather.

Built for activities like ski touring and winter hiking where you can get warm fast even in chilly temperatures, this jacket is made with the Norwegian brand's proprietary Lifaloft Air insulation that's super breathable and light if you end up stashing it in your backpack.

This jacket is designed to be trim, so it can be layered over a T-shirt or base layer and you can easily wear a hardshell on top if the wind or snow picks up.

This deal applies to men's sizing in black and we recommend you act fast to secure this incredible deal.

Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on Helly Hansen Lifaloft jackets where you are.

Helly Hansen Lifaloft Air Insulator Jacket: $300 $149.73 at REI

Save $150 Built for high-output activities like ski touring, the Helly Hansen Lifaloft Air BRINGS breathable warmth without weight, so you can reach mountain peaks and beyond.

The hood fits under your helmet if you're skiing down after touring up and the pockets are big enough for your skins.

If you're not in the US, here are today's best deals on today's best deals on Helly Hansen Lifaloft jackets where you are: