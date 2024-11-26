"It’s better than my Stanley!" – Hydro Flask's 40 oz Wide Mouth water bottle keeps you hydrated all day and it's at its lowest price ever for Black Friday
This substantial sipper is easy to cart around by its handle and it's under $30 in Amazon's Black Friday sale
Black Friday shopping for camping gear doesn't always mean big ticket items like tents and sleeping bags – sometimes you just want to upgrade your essential kit or find some gifts for your outdoorsy loved ones and if so, there are some amazing deals out there for you this week. Right now, you can pick up the robust Hydro Flask 40 oz Wide Mouth Chug Cap water bottle for just $29.97 at Amazon. That's a hefty savings of 40% off the regular list price for this item, and its lowest price ever on Amazon.
Amazon customers give this product an average of 4.6 stars with one commenting, "It’s better than my Stanley!" – and substantially cheaper at this price, too.
I've been using my Hydro Flask water bottle for years and I love how easy it is to grab and go with its carrying handle. It's super sturdy, dishwasher safe, keeps drinks cold for 24 hours and doesn't flavor your drinks with a metallic taste.
This deal applies to the 40 oz capacity in Indigo Blue, Moonshadow Purple, Trillium Pink and White colorways. If you're in the market for drinkware, check out the sale prices on Yeti's "King Crab" colorway happening now, and if you're shopping for those big ticket items we mentioned, we're keeping you up-to-date on all the best Black Friday camping deals this week.
Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Hydro Flask water bottles near you.
Hydro Flask 40 oz Wide Mouth Chug Cap water bottle: $49.95 $29.97 at Amazon
Save $20 The 40 oz insulated Hydro Flask water bottle Wide Mouth with a leakproof Chug Cap. The narrow chug spout provides a convenient, controlled flow to quickly quench your thirst.
Say goodbye to leaky water bottles with The Flex Chug Cap which is leakproof when closed. Toss it into your bag without worry. The wide mouth opening fits ice cubes, and the narrow chug drinking spout provides for a convenient, controlled sip.
If you're not in the US, here are today's best deals on the Hydro Flask water bottles where you are:
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.