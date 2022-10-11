This smart Casio Pro Trek angling watch is less than $170 in Amazon's October sale

Right now, you can snap up the Casio Pro Trek PRT-B70 angling watch for $165.50 (opens in new tab) in Amazon's Prime Early Access sale – a saving of $73.50 off the list price. That's not quite the cheapest we've ever seen it (it dropped lightly lower in October last year), but it's the best price so far for 2022, and might not be repeated again any time soon.

Casio's Pro Trek series is designed for life outdoors, and the PRT-B70 is built with fishermen in mind. It features a fishing timer that shows you the best time for fishing, and your likelihood of making a catch, and can even count down automatically to the start of fishing time slots. It also give you tidal graphs and sunrise/sunset times for 3,300 major coastal locations around the world.

Casio Pro Trek PRT-B70: $240 $165.50 at Amazon

Save £73.50 This feature-packed angling watch has received a huge price cut for Amazon's October sales event. This is the best price we've seen this year for a rugged watch that's thoughtfully designed and packed with tools to make anglers' lives easier.

Although it's not a smartwatch, the Casio Pro Trek PRT-B70 also includes a quad sensor to measure steps, direction, altitude/barometric pressure, and temperature. The deal will end at 23:59 tomorrow (October 12) or when stock sells out, whichever happens first.

