"I had a spiritual experience watching that" – watch French skier send sublime double backflip in Tignes

January is always the longest month of the year, but pro skier Candide Thovex is here to brighten things up with another sublime stunt, this time pulled off at Tignes Ski Resort in the French Alps.

The French filmmaker posted the video, which you can watch below, yesterday, showing him perform a flawless double backflip. Other pro skiers were quick to pile in with their admiration on the move.

"I think I had a spiritual experience watching that," comments Utah's Noah Howell, while Alaskan skier Elyse Augstad writes "Still absolutely blowing minds."

Thovex is widely considered to be one of the best freeskiers in the world. His first notable jump was a 120-foot jump over Chad's Gap in Alta, Utah. The so-called Flying Frenchman has also produced several ski films including 2012's Few Words and Explore Mont Blanc with ultra runner and UTMB champion Kilian Jornet.