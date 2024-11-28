"That was an accident": TSA error gives hikers false hope for flying with trekking poles – here's what you need to know

Make sure you understand the ever-changing rules so you don't get caught out over the holidays

After yesterday's report on updated travel guidance regarding flying with trekking poles, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has quickly made a U-turn on its policy, telling Advnture that the change had been made in error.

Yesterday, the TSA's What Can I Bring webpage showed that travelers could pack hiking poles in their carry-on bag, as long as they had blunt tips. This would allow hikers to fly home for the holidays without checking a bag. Today, however, the guidance once again shows that poles must be packed in checked luggage.

"That was an accident. We are exploring changing this procedure but need to align it with our training and other procedures then implement. We’ll let you know if this does change," says Alexa Lopez of TSA media in response to Advnture's query.

For now, if you're traveling over the holidays and want to get some hiking or snowshoeing in, read our article on how to pack for an active vacation without checking a bag. We've also got some useful guides for flying with camping gear and ski gear.

Trekking poles can be a really useful piece of kit for hikers of all ages (Image credit: Getty Images)

Trekking poles can be a really useful piece of kit for hikers of all ages. They can help you hike more efficiently, save your knees on the downhill, keep you stable when you're walking over rough ground and make a useful probe for crossing rivers and deep snow.

If you're purchasing a pair of trekking poles for an upcoming trip and want to increase your chances of bringing them in your carry-on if and when the policy changes again, look for a reasonably lightweight, foldable pair with blunted tips, or tips that can be swapped out for rubber ones.

We think the Black Diamond Trail Cork Trekking Poles do a great job of checking those boxes, but they're on the pricey side. For a more budget-friendly option, the very affordable Cascade Mountain Tech Carbon Fiber Quick Lock Trekking Poles come with four different tips you can switch out and a handy carrying case which makes it easier to check them on the fly. Get more ideas in our guide to the best trekking poles out there.

No matter what the TSA says on its website, always remember that it ultimately all comes down to who's on staff at the airport when you arrive, as the TSA advises:

"Please note that even if an item is generally allowed, our officers make the final decision on whether an item is allowed through the checkpoint. Check with your airline to see if they allow walking sticks as carry-on items."