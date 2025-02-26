Our favorite lightweight trekking poles will "please both summit bagging hikers and ridge-hopping skyrunners" - and they're almost $50 off

A good pair of trekking poles can be a godsend in the wilderness, taking pressure off your joints and providing a useful boost on tricky treks and trail runs. Right now, you can get your hands on the Leki Cross Trail Carbon trekking poles for just $172.82 at Amazon- more than 20% less than their list price of $219.95.

These sturdy trekking poles are made from lightweight carbon fiber, and as a result, weigh just 15oz / 426g per pair. This makes a noticeable difference on the trails. Our expert reviewer Alex Foxfield tested his pair on a tough seven-hour traverse of Dartmoor National Park and never felt his arms getting tired.

"The best poles are the ones you forget you're carrying and this was certainly the case with the Cross Trails," said Alex.

"It was only when, a couple of hours into a hike, I’d consider how fresh my legs were feeling that I’d suddenly give them the credit they’re due."

Alex also noted the poles' durability.

"For a versatile, lightweight pair, it’s hard to beat the Cross Trails. They've already tackled a hefty amount of terrain without visible wear."

If you're not in the U.S. have a look at today's best deals on the Leki Cross Trail Lite Carbon trekking poles where you are.