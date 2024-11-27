Going hiking over the holidays? The TSA has finally relaxed its ban on trekking poles in your carry-on – but there's a catch

Make sure you understand the new rules so you don't get caught out over the holidays

Planning on making it an active Thanksgiving weekend with some hiking or snowshoeing? Then there's some good news for those of you who are braving the skies to get home.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) recently relaxed its rules for bringing trekking poles on board in your carry-on, which could mean you get to your destination with all of your luggage for once.

Formerly, hiking poles were required to be checked and during what the TSA is warning will be the busiest Thanksgiving travel period on record, there's a decent chance that could mean hitting the trail without the support of your poles.

However, according to its most recent policies, the TSA now says that trekking poles can be packed in your carry-on bag and screened to come on board with you.

There is, however, a caveat or two – this rule only applies to "blunt-tipped walking sticks", so if yours are snow-ready with sharp tips that could be seen as a potential weapon, you'll still need to check them. Furthermore, whether or not you can really get yours on board ultimately all comes down to who's on staff at the airport when you arrive, as the TSA advises:

"Please note that even if an item is generally allowed, our officers make the final decision on whether an item is allowed through the checkpoint. Check with your airline to see if they allow walking sticks as carry-on items."

Trekking poles can be a really useful piece of kit for hikers of all ages (Image credit: Paul Brechu)

What trekking poles are best for travel?

Trekking poles can be a really useful piece of kit for hikers of all ages. They can help you hike more efficiently, save your knees on the downhill, keep you stable when you're walking over rough ground and make a useful probe for crossing rivers and deep snow.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you're purchasing a pair for an upcoming trip and want to increase your chances of bringing them in your carry-on, look for a reasonably lightweight, foldable pair with blunted tips, or tips that can be swapped out for rubber ones.

We think the Black Diamond Trail Cork Trekking Poles do a great job of checking those boxes, but they're on the pricey side. For a more budget-friendly option, the very affordable Cascade Mountain Tech Carbon Fiber Quick Lock Trekking Poles come with four different tips you can switch out and a handy carrying case which makes it easier to check them on the fly. Get more ideas in our guide to the best trekking poles out there.

If you're hoping to travel light, take a look at the TSA's advice on what you can bring, and our article on how to pack for an active vacation without checking a bag. We've also got some useful guides for flying with camping gear and ski gear.