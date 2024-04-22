Vivobarefoot gets back to nature with Ecological Survival Collection hiking shoes

Vivobarefoot, maker of some of the best barefoot running shoes we've tested, has released a new range of footwear made for hiking in tough conditions. The Ecological Survival Collection (ESC) includes two boots and a shoe, all made for exploring different types of terrain.

First of all, there's the Magna Forest Esc, which is a lightweight, low-cut boot made with fast hiking in mind. It's flexible and breathable, with a Michelin rubber outsole, Ortholite insole (made using 98% recycled foam), and a puncture-resistant finish so you can feel the forest floor without worrying about rocks and roots. It's priced at £185 and comes in two colors: bracken (shown below) and obsidian/lime.

For waterside hikes and swimrun events, the Hydra Esc sits somewhere between a barefoot hiking shoe and a water shoe. It provides plenty of grip on wet surfaces, and drains and dries quickly. It's available in an olive green colorway chosen by pro surfer John John Florence, and costs £170.

Image 1 of 3 Vivobarefoot Magna Forest Esc shoe (Image credit: Vivobarefoot) Vivobarefoot Hydra Esc shoe (Image credit: Vivobarefoot) Vivobarefoot Jungle Esc boot (Image credit: Vivobarefoot)

Finally, there's the Jungle Esc barefoot boot, made for humid hikes with thick vegetation underfoot. It features a Michelin rubber outsole, breathable mesh upper that dries and drains quickly, puncture-resistant finish, corrosion-resistant brass hardware, a gusseted tongue for extra protection, and high-visibility details for adventuring after dark. It comes in an earthy colorway called Invisible, and costs £220.

