Watch bison give careless tourists a death stare on Yellowstone boardwalk

Three hikers have been captured on camera risking serious injury by walking within two feet of a bison at Yellowstone National Park. The three park visitors were using a boardwalk in one of the park's geothermal areas, but decided to keep walking despite the large animal grazing right alongside.

The video was recorded by Chelsea Lucas (opens in new tab), and shared on Instagram account TouronsOfYellowstone (opens in new tab), which highlights bad and careless behavior at US National Parks and other sites of natural beauty.

If a bison is in your path, it's always safest to find an alternative route if possible, or double back the way you came – as Texan hiker Rebecca Clark (opens in new tab) learned the hard way last month. Clark was exploring Caprock Canyons State Park, Texas, when she tried to squeeze past a group of bison rather than taking a detour. One of the animals charged her, seriously injuring her back.

The Yellowstone hikers were lucky that the bison by the boardwalk remained calm and only gave them a death stare as they walked past.

The National Park Service warns that bison cause more injuries at Yellowstone than any other animal, including bears and snakes. Visitors should stay at least 25 yards (23 meters) away from them at all times. and bear in mind that individual animals have their own requirements when it comes to personal space.

It's much safer to appreciate wildlife from a distance using a long camera lens or a pair of binoculars (our roundup of the best binoculars has some good options for all budgets). For more advice, see our guide how to avoid being gored by a bison.